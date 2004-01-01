Their line was that the AK's "moderate Islamism" would be good for democracy long-term, and anyone who was afraid of political Islam was regressive.
Yeah, sometimes editors and opinion pieces are wrong. But admit it when you are -- I haven't seen the Economist staff learn anything from this sad episode.
Over time though he slid into authoritarianism, and started jailing or exiling people who disagreed with him. Some people believe this was him showing his true colors, while others think it's a combination of his narcissism and severe paranoia getting the better of him.
Don't get me wrong: Turkey was never the pinnacle of freedom and the fair treatment of minorities. But, for people who care about liberal democracy and the separation of religion and state, things are inarguably in a much worse shape today than they were a decade ago.
That is the standard practice of authoritarians. Rarely do they announce before being elected, 'if you elect me, I'm going to do away with democracy and become a dictator'. First they get elected, then consolidate power (including by governing in a way that builds political support), and then they seize power.
The fact that he behaved in the way the parent describes doesn't mean he didn't plan to seize power as an authoritarian dictator (and it doesn't mean that he did). If the future authoritarians were easily identified ahead of time, they wouldn't have much chance of advancing their plans.
Which may be because having been to Indonesia it doesn't seem that Islamic - a lot of the temples are more Hindu in style. Maybe the documents of Islam with the death to apostates type stuff don't encourage democratic ideals.
http://edition.cnn.com/2009/POLITICS/04/06/obama.turkey/
Then again, he tends to say and do a lot of odd things, so I guess the simple answer is to not assume any kind of competence or rational thinking from political leaders.
On the other hand, nobody really cares about Europe here nowadays, as in more than half a century all they've done is exploit and humiliate us. I, as a secular irreligious turkish citizen, don't want my government to allow that sort of thing no matter what, whichever party should the ruling one be.
I don't know if that's a good thing, but you shouldn't be happy with what Erdogan is doing...
Wasn't the last line in a speech of Erdogan: Come visit Turkey. It means that he's scared for losing the benefit of being our friend.
Now, I hope you like tourism being partially replaced with 'friendly' Russians :)
+ Exploiting Turkey? Got real proof?
I know for sure Turkey had good economic growth because of the EU, not despite of the EU.
Then again, we will know for sure in the coming 5 years of I'm right or wrong. Already Turkey is beginning to slip in negative economic growt and that's not our fault. Erdogan is alienating European civilians
As for economic concerns, EU has many trade deals and many EU members would probably be quite happy to have some kind of trade deal without giving Turkey membership, and with how things are today, maybe Turks will just accept that.
I was trying to say that Turks have, more or less, given up on joining the EU. Not because they don't want to, but because they feel like it has become hopeless. I agree that the past several years have done nothing to help the situation.
Remember, Turkey joining is supposed to be mutually beneficial, so if EU sees some benefit to Turkey joining, then probably there needs to be a concrete timeline (so that Turks see light at the end of the tunnel) and, obviously, Turkey will have to meet the requirements. For many years, Turkey was a free democratic country (though not perfect!) but still they did not join the EU.
edit: Turkey first applied for membership to the EU about 30 years ago. That is a long time; longer than any other applicant to the EU:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlargement_of_the_European_Un...
I think it's fair to say that the negotation is finally over and even a trade agreement shouldn't be in the making. You can't build trust with distrust. You can't start a trade agreement with threats.
The main ways to sanction governments of EU member states, such as temporary suspending of voting rights in EU decision making, and EU funding, require unanimous approval of all other EU member states, and as soon as you have 2 member states who are afraid of such sanctions they will put in their veto in favor of each other, as has happened repeatedly with Poland and Hungary in recent years.
Turkey first applied for membership to the EU about 30 years ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlargement_of_the_European_Un...
https://www.reference.com/geography/turkey-part-europe-ad085...
Ok, this is a completely separate point, which was discussed early on in Turkey's application, but I think the fact that talks have gone on this long indicates that EU officials do consider Turkey to be "close enough" to Europe.
Its a bit ambiguous, geographically speaking. UK, Ireland and even Cyprus were accepted into the EU. Georgia, Iceland, and Greenland are all considered possible candidates to join the EU if they want to. [1] (I'm aware that Greenland is a territory of Denmark but officially Greenland is not part of the EU.)
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:EU28-further_enlargement_...
Perhaps that's better explained.
Ps. Where are you from?
I'm American and I live in the US. My parents are Turkish, and also US citizens. We do not like how things are going in Turkey and I agree that now there is no way Turkey will join the EU.
What about you?
At it's core, the principles of the EU are great. But members were cheating, we have to much debt to be allowed in the EU when you look at the 'requirements' , but perhaps that's another discussion
The other interesting strategy is the EU is indecisive about if the purpose of the EU should be to help the EU people or if its merely a cloak to hide German rule. Often an issue will be polarized along that axis. Naturally some commentary will align with "the purpose of the EU is non-military takeover of Europe by Germany" and some commentary will align with "serving all European people" and this is going to look really odd. The only way to avoid that is to self censor certain topics, unless of course your actual purpose is to stir stuff up to distract NATO/EU from bombing.
Turkey has been part of NATO for sixty five years. That's not why.
How did the EU do that?
“Since 1999, civilian control of the military has been strengthened. The constitutional and legal framework has been amended to clarify the position of the armed forces versus the civilian authorities,” the European Union said in its 2004 Progress Report on Turkey, which cited various developments with regard to civil-military ties. “A number of changes have been introduced over the last year to strengthen civilian control of the military with a view to aligning it with practice in EU member states.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil%E2%80%93military_relatio...
It is kind of funny that EU being so afraid of the military occasionally taking control of the civil government, EU paved way for the much more sinister threat of a transition to dictatorship. Very shortsighted.
Europeans like to blame America for meddling with foreign countries without any understanding of the consequences, but here EU did exactly the same.
Head of state is the kind of job that draws narcissists, and when they feel slighted, bad things happen. Checks and balances are important, yo.
To put it into context, "Greek Independence Day" comes after American Independence Day.
EDIT: it's -> its
You clearly don't know anything about our history. You don't even know who we are. You insult us with your superficial readings of superficial wikipedia articles. We don't need this at all.
We're having hard times, but I still have hope. After all, civilisation was invented here. I wish we were able to export the better parts too.
If you want perspective changed, tell people what's wrong, or the real story, without hating on the people who could benefit from your expertise. Then your audience will know more. I think most people here would appreciate hearing your perspective (with much deeper knowledge of culture and history) on the current events.
The best way to combat ignorance is through education.
The West must not abandon Turkey
But then sometimes we're "supposed" to do it? Which is it?
It still is. Filibusters have been banned only for confirmations of appointments by the President.
I don't agree. The U.S. Senate is very powerful; those restrictions aren't very broad.
> the simple 50% majority is by design
It depends what you mean. The filibuster, which requires 60% majority, has been part of the Senate since around the 1840s; clearly many generations of Senators thought it was important and intended that it continue.
It is ... it's still there, just not for confirmations of appointments by the executive branch.
> In January 1920, Mustafa Kemal advanced his troops into Marash where the Battle of Marash ensued against the French Armenian Legion. The battle resulted in a Turkish victory alongside the massacres of 5,000–12,000 Armenians spelling the end of the remaining Armenian population in the region.
He finished off the Cilician Armenians from Anatolia, whoever was left under French protection and had escaped the Genocide.
I haven't seen anyone say that. People are specifically saying he would be disgusted with how non secular Turkey has become since secularizing Turkey was one of his biggest things.
After living 600 years peacefully Armenians got greedy and betrayed Turkish people with the help of Russians.
Check my first comment there was even Armenian ministers in the government that time, did you see any Jew ministers during Hitler regime? Why would they allow such thing if they were about to commit some horrible genocide. Makes no sense.
Bulgarians got greedy, Greeks got greedy, Assyrians got greedy, Armenians got greedy.
* Bulgarian Genocide in Batak of 1876. The number of victims 7,000.
* Greek genocide 1914–1923. 900 000 Greeks were killed.
* Assyrian genocide 1914-1925. 750 000 Assyrians were killed
* Armenian Genocide 1915 - 1923. 1 500 000 Armenians were killed.
All these predominantly Christian minorities in Turkey for some reason got greedy.
I assume lately Kurds are getting greedy as well?
didn't they "relocate" them by forcing them to march through the desert?
If genocide is defined as "systematic and deliberate extermination of a group of people" then it wasn't genocide, because the intention was not to exterminate, but to relocate. Turkey absolutely needs to own up to what happened and pay reparations (even though it is a different country than the Ottoman Empire under which the events occurred), but in my opinion calling it genocide is inaccurate.
Here is Raphael Lemkin explaining it himself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moByGLA7FDc
Genocide was thoroughly planned and executed by Ottoman Government which was run by Young Turks. Archives of multiple countries have documented evidence of the fact that it was Planned Systematic Extermination of Armenians - Genocide.
There are archives from US embassy in Turkey, German archives, French Archives and press archives from that period that all confirm that.
Genocide did not start with marching people to deserts in Syria. It started with arrests and massacre of around 250 political and cultural leaders of Armenian origin, to prevent any organized resistance. [1]
Entire civilized world recognizes these events as a Genocide. One of the latest recognitions came from German government (in 2015). They were allies of Ottoman Empire by that time and did not do much to prevent the Genocide. [2]
Please do not spread misinformation and mislead people.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armenian_Genocide
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armenian_Genocide_recognition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warsaw_Ghetto_Uprising
Because he abolished the Ottoman Sultanate that had ruled for nearly 500 years and established a secular democracy. He also gave women rights.
I don't think this is a fact in any way specific to HN or Reddit but rather to history itself.
It seems there are sometimes slightly cruel things you just have to do, if there is a war going on ... was that your point?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armenian_Genocide
Except for Erdogans ministry of truth, of course ...
The thing is, history is full of ugly things and arguing them creates a much stronger link between the uglyness and the one arguing than ancestry could ever do.
If you have a substantive point to make, please make it thoughtfully; otherwise please don't post until you do.
http://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21709955-belatedly-and...
http://www.economist.com/news/middle-east-and-africa/2170997...
Erdogan was "moderate" when "Western Democracies" was able to call a coup a coup
and Syria wasn't a testing bed for weapons.
It looks they need a smokescreen for the blunder in Europe, Syria and ME in
general and with his figure Erdo-guy is the best candidate. Oh "The Sultan",
"The Barbar Turk is at the gates", "figthing with the poor Kurds",
"journalist jailer", "coup was a theater" etc.
Did you really learn anything from the article about what changes in the
constitution and what doesn't? According to the narrative Turkey was a
"dictatorship" a year ago too, is a close "Yes" (or "No") in a referendum a
typical political behavior of dictatorial politics, right?
Sorry. When the West reacts like this (and doesn't react to real dictators
unless they piss to their lawn), it more and more looks like Western
intellectual's main mission is to create a narrative to open a path for
exploitation/military politics. God may have died but "Deus Vult" still lives.
Their line was that the AK's "moderate Islamism" would be good for democracy long-term, and anyone who was afraid of political Islam was regressive.
Yeah, sometimes editors and opinion pieces are wrong. But admit it when you are -- I haven't seen the Economist staff learn anything from this sad episode.