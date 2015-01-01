Also there are currently over 1000 open PR's. RH needs to devote more bandwith to community integration then they have been.
We have recently enhanced ansibot to automerge PRs much more quickly without a core team member needing to be in the loop (the community is responsible for getting things automerged), so this will hopefully help even more so with getting PRs merged.
As for your PR, I'm a little confused as it says it was submitted on Feb 28th? Was that moved over from one of the modules repos? If so, I couldn't find any references to `iam_managed_policy` in either the -core or -extras repos.
I'm pretty sure it is nothing special. It was my first Ansible module and later on I discovered the library pattern (putting modules in ./library makes them accessible to ansible and ansible-playbook).
So I propose to have a more open ansible-library repository which users would be able to git clone or symlink to ./library. This should increase eyeballs on the new modules and maybe we could have a voting system in place to promote modules from there into the main repository.
Accepting thousands of modules from random people has downsides on the maintainability of the project and the consistency of the user experience.
Ansible by nature is a lot of independent modules doing different things. It is always a tough call to decide what goes in and what doesn't go in, and the project could go pretty bad quickly if they start merging anything.
But I wonder if/when Ansible Tower is going to get open sourced.
I remember some posts from RedHat people saying it'd be open sourced "very soon" ~1.5 years ago, but other than a landing page nothing has come of it...
RFC 1925: https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc1925.txt
With sufficient thrust, pigs fly just fine. However, this is
not necessarily a good idea. It is hard to be sure where they
are going to land, and it could be dangerous sitting under them
as they fly overhead.
E.g. a self hosted subversion repo sitting on a network share is 100% reliable. What's so special about such things. It's a solved problem.
I've also heard of people using Rundeck.
ARA is useful for these sort of setups: https://github.com/dmsimard/ara
I wonder why they didn't just work on improving integration with napalm.
https://github.com/napalm-automation/napalm-ansible
[0]: https://www.ansible.com/press/advanced-network-automation-wi...
Can confirm, this helps tremendously.
Connection persistence is identical to openssh's controlpersist mechanisms to reduce the amount of setup/teardown on connections. The networking modules in ansible make use of paramiko for ssh, which could not take advantage of controlpersist. In ansible 2.3 we wrote a tool to emulate controlpersist for paramiko.
A better link is: http://sdtimes.com/red-hat-releases-ansible-2-3-network-auto...
Looks like the poster is trying some special tracking that is breaking on Chrome on Mint.
