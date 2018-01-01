Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yappes – Travel API Martketplace and Discovery Platform (yappes.com)
1 point by rajagopalsom 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Hello Travel Technology Enthusiasts / Developers, When you are building an online Travel product, you might need to integrate with third party data/APIs for flights, hotels, car rentals, etc. But finding the Travel APIs is very difficult and time consuming, often we end up asking questions in quora, stackoverflow or in a relevant social group.Say bye bye to those difficult times.We are excited to launch our public beta version of Yappes - TravelAPI Marketplace and Discovery Platform.

Yappes is an open platform for Travel APIs and trying to solve the painpoint in the way Travel APIs are Discovered and Consumed by providing a comprehensive discovery of Travel related APIs based on their Travel Services.Our platform also provides other features like * Trying out the API through our platform itself * Deal Negotiations with the API Provider and API Consumer * API Management, Collobaration, etc

Since Discovery is the key of our platform, Apart from the APIs published by the providers,We also regularly hunt for new Public/Open Travel APIs and publish in the platform.

Please tryout the platform and provide your feedback.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: