All of your titles are "Remote stash" instead of what they're really about, so it's hard to find tabs if you have multiple open.
"Work hard anywhere" doesn't seem to have anything to do with discovering the best cafes to work from, it seems to be some kind of weird motivational iphone covers + wrist bands emporium.
There is a lot of duplication. It would be better in my opinion to try to curate more: pick what you consider the best app / website to find co-working places, instead of listing 10.
Ideally these links would come with a paragraph explaining why you think this is actually good, as to look a little less like a link farm, and to provide context.
I realise you probably want this for analytics, but I'm not a fan of having "profile" pages for sites, because inevitably I'm just going to want to click through to the site so it wastes a click.
Site note: I live in London, and the websites which show cafes you can work from are surprisingly empty, for one of the largest cities in the world. It seems no one has really cracked this yet.
You could add automation to populate those lists based on existing entries (e.g. by calling the AlternativeTo API, should that get brought back online: http://alternativeto.net/about/api/, or integrating with other product recommendation sites, such as Slant (https://www.slant.co/search?query=tools%20for%20remote%20wor...).
it's already curated and contains great content.
How are people making money from sites like this?
I've been working on a travel oriented site similar to this and am curious on how to strategize my launch and monetization (if at all?!?).
Thanks!
The mobile experience could use some more polishing. Mainly the company pages are having issues on mobile.
How do you pick what's featured on the site? I work for a company that helps you run your freelance business and we provide many of the tools that you need.
Good idea. Terrible design. It needs major UI help, but i will definitely be going through it for resources.
The thing that bothers me most is that near the top, the header title isn't aligned with the first section title. Not so much a design thing I guess, so much as it's just something that makes my eye twitch ...
