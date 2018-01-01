Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: A directory of the best free resources for remote workers and nomads (remotestash.co)
214 points by sihaelov 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 23 comments



Some feedback:

All of your titles are "Remote stash" instead of what they're really about, so it's hard to find tabs if you have multiple open.

"Work hard anywhere" doesn't seem to have anything to do with discovering the best cafes to work from, it seems to be some kind of weird motivational iphone covers + wrist bands emporium.

There is a lot of duplication. It would be better in my opinion to try to curate more: pick what you consider the best app / website to find co-working places, instead of listing 10.

Ideally these links would come with a paragraph explaining why you think this is actually good, as to look a little less like a link farm, and to provide context.

I realise you probably want this for analytics, but I'm not a fan of having "profile" pages for sites, because inevitably I'm just going to want to click through to the site so it wastes a click.

Site note: I live in London, and the websites which show cafes you can work from are surprisingly empty, for one of the largest cities in the world. It seems no one has really cracked this yet.


WorkHardAnywhere is primarily a mobile app, one that I've found of moderate utility in locating workspace and coffee w/wifi whilst roaming around Palo Alto this month. I'm supposing the website is just their merch store.


Pretty sure they took that from https://workfrom.co, which incidentally I find to have a better UI.


Agree that it's good to have 1 recommended option; but think there's also value in alternatives... maybe have the recommended, but then include other options afterwards; so you get the best of both worlds; recommended option getting screenspace and justification, other options just a name & a link.

You could add automation to populate those lists based on existing entries (e.g. by calling the AlternativeTo API, should that get brought back online: http://alternativeto.net/about/api/, or integrating with other product recommendation sites, such as Slant (https://www.slant.co/search?query=tools%20for%20remote%20wor...).


for ref, you should use https://github.com/lukasz-madon/awesome-remote-job to improve your list.

it's already curated and contains great content.


Just stumbled upon the following job agregator, you might want to add it to you list: https://www.reddit.com/r/digitalnomad/comments/64tqng/i_crea...


Umm crew is not accepting anyone at this time... And this curated list is full of Indian sites - am I to compete with that market? I think not.


Hmm, Are you serious?


Why would they not be?


Crew was sold to Dribbble last week.


So what?


I built a tool to aggregate Airbnb, Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda and some other sites you left out. It's http://AllTheRooms.com, and it's the only accommodations search engine that includes everything from Airbnb plus all online hotels and hostels.


Cool site. Quick question re: these 'stash/curated/stack/list' sites that seem to be popping up everywhere (especially on Product Hunt lol).

How are people making money from sites like this?

I've been working on a travel oriented site similar to this and am curious on how to strategize my launch and monetization (if at all?!?).

Thanks!


https://cafewifi.com


https://whoishiring.io should be somewhere on that list, it does pretty good job in aggregating programming jobs. And you can easily filter just remote jobs there.


Looks like a great resource. Thanks for making it!

The mobile experience could use some more polishing. Mainly the company pages are having issues on mobile.

How do you pick what's featured on the site? I work for a company that helps you run your freelance business and we provide many of the tools that you need.


Nomad Projects (http://nomadprojects.io) would be good to add as well.


Great set of resources. Many are of interest to wider audience not just for remote workers. You may target a wider audience.


A category for task management or project management would be good.


because no-one else has mentioned it: "AHH MY EYES!!!!"

Good idea. Terrible design. It needs major UI help, but i will definitely be going through it for resources.


Yup, the colors are jarring. The contrast is very poor. My eyes hurt! I guess the UI isn't that bad, but the blue boxes with white text need to be replaced.


On the plus side, it's responsive, so there's that I suppose.

The thing that bothers me most is that near the top, the header title isn't aligned with the first section title. Not so much a design thing I guess, so much as it's just something that makes my eye twitch ...


Great idea!! Good work! ;)




