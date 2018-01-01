|
|Ask HN: What are some efficient ways of learning a new programming langauge?
1 point by tucosan 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|What are some strategies people on HN employ to learn and retain as much of the syntax, concepts and intricacies of a new programming language?
I always find learning a new programming language harder and cumbersome, compared to learning a new spoken language.
How, if at all, do you successfully employ methods like "spaced repetition" (Anki), "memory palaces", note taking and exercises?
In a nutshell, how does one learn and retain as much of a new programming language in an efficient way?
