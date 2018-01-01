It has certainly been brought up in my state multiple times. Marijuana for medical purposes is perfectly fine, but the state refuses to make recreational marijuana legal because it feels it must coincide with the views of the federal government, and feel it would be too much of a hassle to deal with government.
I honestly wish they would make it legal for everyone. I can imagine how much money in taxes would be produced. My state has its own tax problems and even though they are practically begging for money, they still refused to do anything about it. Can't feel sorry for them... I mean, they'll get their taxes one way or another, but if they are struggling that bad, raising taxes really isn't going to help their cause.
Personally, I probably would never even qualify for medicinal marijuana. But it has two uses for me: it calms me down and helps me relax because I have a hyperactive imagination and brain that never stops, so at least during this time, it just takes my mind away and helps me to sleep. It also makes me super productive and focused. Both depend on the amount, but I have a very hard time focusing, even at work. It takes me at least 10-20 minutes just to get "settled" and into it.
If it weren't for my job, I'd move to Colorado in a heartbeat. When I can live in a society that does not judge me for what I do in my free time and for eating a plant (I prefer edibles over anything else), while alcohol and cigarettes can freely be enjoyed without harassment from the government and law enforcement agencies, where people have to fear for their life (not from drug dealers, but the actual United States government) and their jobs, than I know that is a place where I can live in safety.
Society is throwing people in prison who really don't belong there and it is affecting society very negatively. So not everyone is flocking to Colorado or Washington or California because of their own responsibilities, I am sure there are people who have made the move or would definitely consider it. This is all the more reason, when I see a guy with Parkinson's disease, finally able to control his disease so that he can function, even if only for an hour or two, than people who are just seeking to live a full life may find it best in states that have legalized marijuana, not saying that marijuana is the cure for everything, but at least for attempting to find a more natural treatment (rather than prescription drugs) diseases.
Parkinson's Disease and Medical Marijuana reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNT8Zo_sfwo
