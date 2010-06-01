Some more background: A few years ago, the Post wanted to slowly transition to electric cars but couldn't find a car manufacturer (IIRC they asked Daimler and BMW) to produce an electric carrier even close to their specification so they basically said "fuck it" and founded their own little startup-like manufacturer
Not entirely, StreetScooter was founded in 2010 and was bought by Deutsche Post in 2014.
Then the vehicle has a hight floor making it back friendly for the delivery person which is something unwanted in your average delivery truck. It limits the height of the goods you can transport but the Post does not deliver packages that huge.
This is a special vehicle for a certain purpose and no commerial manufacturer had interest in developing something like this.
Maintenance costs on electric vehicles are a lot less, and obviously they don't use fuel, so that costs less too.
[1] http://voices.washingtonpost.com/federal-eye/2010/06/broken_...
Which leaves 8K to do the customization and would not require the capital investment, on top of that they would have a much higher resale value when no longer needed.
If specs do not require for a 800km autonomy, max speed of 170km/h and no leather seats, no auto-pilot, no high-end stereo system, and so on, then yes ("money" or lack of IT is a big "hurdle".. no?)
Vehicle website: http://www.streetscooter.eu/
http://www.streetscooter.eu/modelle/work-s
http://www.streetscooter.eu/modelle/work-m
A local company uses eBullit, but can only get about 4 hours out of the 500w battery due to hills.
I could see an advantage in offering a 1000w light-moped version however these would be illegal on cycle paths.
Unrelated, they do manual powered boats too:
http://www.dpdhl.com/de/presse/pressemitteilungen/2017/start...
I work next to a depot of those so I occasionally share a bike path with them while they are in cruise mode (moving to their delivery area, as opposed to going mailbox-to-mailbox). They go a brisk pace considering the load, but certainly not much faster than the speed required for comfortable balancing. This is no bike messenger from hell tool designed to win alleycat races (though that wouldn't exactly be the home turf of 2x11 componentry either).
Between 250W of assist for hops and acceleration and a very narrow speed band to optimize the gearing ratio for, you really don't need a multispeed transmission.
http://www.go-swissdrive.com/en/the-go-swissdrive-system/mot...
Singlespeed, I assume you just got this from the drivetrain type which doesn't really relate to hub-geared electric motors.
I think the idea here is that the electric motor will help in those cases.
Just to clarify your statement about batteries, you seem to have mistaken the motor rating for battery rating. Motors are rated in watts, batteries are rated in amp hours.
Except for when I'm towing kids in a trailer. 70kg extra means that the motor will drop out when speed drops below 5-6 km/h, because it's a hub motor. 250W isn't quite enough in that situation.
Am contemplating upgrading to a longtail now that the kids are older, and will definitely get a mid-drive if I do.
1: https://windsorsradweg.files.wordpress.com/2012/01/cropped-d...
Clearly they were not particularly fast vehicles and the range wasn't necessarily massive, but they did the job and were used for a variety of tasks (most operators expanded from diary to a range of different, fresh, produce).
What killed them off - they are extremely rare now - was the rise of supermarkets and out-of-town shopping. I guess, though, that supermarkets won not from convenience but choice, and that internet shopping retains the choice element but now convenience could win out.
By comparison, Germany seems to be the Shenzen of tooling and manufacture, enabling a start-up to build a niche electric vehicle such as this.
But there’s no demand for an electric car that costs 5 times as much as an equivalent gasoline car (VW up! is 7'000€, e-up! is 35'000€)
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/StreetScooter
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grumman_LLV On September 22, 2016, the United States Postal Service awarded the NGDV Prototype Contract to six selected suppliers: AM General, Karsan, Mahindra, Oshkosh, Utilimaster, and VT Hackney. Half of the prototypes will feature hybrid and new technologies, including alternative fuel capabilities. The prototypes will represent a variety of vehicle sizes and drive configurations, in addition to advanced powertrains and a range of hybrid technologies.[16]
[1]http://postalnews.com/blog/category/llv-fires/
I would say go electric, but with N optional and easily replaceable battery packs. So, routs that need 50 mile range get that and you can scale to 100, 150 etc, or add an extra pack when range starts to drop etc. This also lets you keep a motor pool of being repaired without needing an extra of each model.
Another issue is parking, with many bicycles, you can find a lampost/sheffield stand and just lock them to it, this seems to need a parking space.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5x1Zw5kovA
They were gradually phased out from the 90s onwards due to the decline in demand for doorstep delivery. Maybe we'll see a comeback?
However they were surprisingly noisy - I was a mild insomniac and always knew when 2.30AM came round because I could hear the milk float buzzing past outside.
You see them around every now and then in private use, but of course the technology is outdated by now.
