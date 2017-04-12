Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Windows Vista is now officially dead. And good riddance (theregister.co.uk)
18 points by dpramone 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



I was working at Best Buy on Geek Squad when Vista came out and it was a nightmare for customers, with the whole "Vista Capable" thing and the fact that Windows XP machines literally disappeared from the shelves overnight while we had customers begging for them.

Good riddance is right... :-P




