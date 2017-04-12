Hacker News
Windows Vista is now officially dead. And good riddance
(
theregister.co.uk
)
18 points
by
dpramone
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
marpstar
11 months ago
I was working at Best Buy on Geek Squad when Vista came out and it was a nightmare for customers, with the whole "Vista Capable" thing and the fact that Windows XP machines literally disappeared from the shelves overnight while we had customers begging for them.
Good riddance is right... :-P
