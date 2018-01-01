Hacker News
Some Lesser-Known Deep Learning Libraries
paralleldots.com
16 points
by
gargisharma
11 months ago
3 comments
mongodude
11 months ago
We use seq2seq frequently, I think it is quite popular so won't exactly call it lesser known !!
pretzelboo
11 months ago
It's quite recent though. Explains why it might be slightly popular. But mostly ppl(who don't follow Denny) don't really know of it.
pretzelboo
11 months ago
Lot of good platforms are listed as well, not just libraries. Good collection!
