Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Some Lesser-Known Deep Learning Libraries (paralleldots.com)
16 points by gargisharma 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



We use seq2seq frequently, I think it is quite popular so won't exactly call it lesser known !!


It's quite recent though. Explains why it might be slightly popular. But mostly ppl(who don't follow Denny) don't really know of it.


Lot of good platforms are listed as well, not just libraries. Good collection!




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: