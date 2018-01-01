Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don't call people We hate when you do it (medium.com)
2 comments



Sander, this is going to sound harsh, but if you want to be a contributing member of this community, spamming your own Medium articles is not a great first step.


I get this, and thus will be looking for ways to contribute more on the community. Thanks for the comment! :)




