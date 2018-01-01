Hacker News
Don't call people We hate when you do it
(
medium.com
)
4 points
by
sandergansen
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
didgeoridoo
11 months ago
Sander, this is going to sound harsh, but if you want to be a contributing member of this community, spamming your own Medium articles is not a great first step.
sandergansen
11 months ago
I get this, and thus will be looking for ways to contribute more on the community. Thanks for the comment! :)
Search: