Most users will only need to install the Graphite-Web, Carbon, and Whisper components.

See http://graphite.readthedocs.io/en/1.0.0/releases/1_0_0.html for the full release notes. A bugfix version for the 0.9.x series was also released.

For those with intensive use of Graphite, alternative storage backends are also available (more details on http://graphite.readthedocs.io/en/1.0.0/storage-backends.html).

One of the new players in the area is BigGraphite, a Python TSDB using Cassandra and shipped with Carbon and Graphite plugins that was open-sourced this year by Criteo:

https://github.com/criteo/biggraphite

https://github.com/criteo/biggraphite/wiki/BigGraphite-Announcement