|Graphite 1.0.0 Released
16 points by iksaif 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
|Graphite 1.0.0 is now available for usage. This marks the first release of Graphite’s main line in many years. Also, there’s a new optional component available: Carbonate, a suite of tools for managing and rebalancing Whisper files.
Most users will only need to install the Graphite-Web, Carbon, and Whisper components.
See http://graphite.readthedocs.io/en/1.0.0/releases/1_0_0.html for the full release notes. A bugfix version for the 0.9.x series was also released.
For those with intensive use of Graphite, alternative storage backends are also available (more details on http://graphite.readthedocs.io/en/1.0.0/storage-backends.html).
One of the new players in the area is BigGraphite, a Python TSDB using Cassandra and shipped with Carbon and Graphite plugins that was open-sourced this year by Criteo:
https://github.com/criteo/biggraphite
https://github.com/criteo/biggraphite/wiki/BigGraphite-Announcement
