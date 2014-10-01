Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to find a submarine (2014) (phys.org)
3 points by jonbaer 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



I am reminded of the chapter "How To Hunt A Submarine" by Phillip M. Morse and George E Kimball in James R. Newman's World of Mathematics. It's a classic in Operations Research and documents very effective analysis and hunting techniques from WW2.




