How to find a submarine (2014)
(
phys.org
)
3 points
by
jonbaer
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
drallison
11 months ago
I am reminded of the chapter "How To Hunt A Submarine" by Phillip M. Morse and George E Kimball in James R. Newman's
World of Mathematics
. It's a classic in Operations Research and documents very effective analysis and hunting techniques from WW2.
