Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Sublime Text 3 Dev Build 3127 is now out
(
sublimetext.com
)
6 points
by
jdoss
103 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
tombert
103 days ago
Sublime is one of the very few pieces of software I've ever paid for. While I'm traditionally a Vim user, Sublime is a great "paste stuff into for analysis" tool.
I am glad that the updates appear fairly regularly now!
Inversechi
103 days ago
Loving the full HDPI support
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
I am glad that the updates appear fairly regularly now!