Sublime Text 3 Dev Build 3127 is now out (sublimetext.com)
6 points by jdoss 105 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Sublime is one of the very few pieces of software I've ever paid for. While I'm traditionally a Vim user, Sublime is a great "paste stuff into for analysis" tool.

I am glad that the updates appear fairly regularly now!


Loving the full HDPI support




