Ask HN: How to increase privacy on Google phones/devices?

It's not financially feasible for me to switch to another device (like an iPhone) right now. How can I increase the privacy of my device?
- Flash AOSP (Compiling it from source rather than a pre-compiled rom is even better)
- Install microG, a drop in FOSS replacement for Google Play Services | https://microg.org/
- Install F-Droid | https://f-droid.org/
- Install Yalp Store, an app for downloading apks from Google Play Store via F-Droid | https://f-droid.org/repository/browse/?fdfilter=yalp&fdid=co...
- Build CAF, Chromium for Snap Dragon | https://source.codeaurora.org/quic/chrome4sdp/ and tweak as you like. I add DuckDuckGo as my primary search and also use a majority of the patches from the inox-patchset | https://github.com/gcarq/inox-patchset
---
With microG and Yalp you'll be able to cover 95% of your proprietary app needs. For example, I use it to occasionally install Slack when I work remote. But remember to always use the unstable version of microG so the latest apps won't complain about your Google Play Services being out of date.
