News Media

I am trying to disrupt the media.
http://firstperson.news/index/welcome
I would love to get some feedback on my start-up. Please comment!
2. What does your platform offer that I can't already get via Twitter?
3. You talk about the service being "free of media bias". But what about the bias of the people reporting your news? Journalists are at least taught in training that they ought to remain neutral in their reporting.
4. How are you going to assure quality? Journalists are taught how to write and most have a very good command of their language. I don't want to be flooded by "news reports" chock full of linguistic errors. (Also, journalists are taught how to do proper research.)
5. Lastly, how do I even know that a report is truthful? If anybody can post news, what's to stop a group of high-schoolers inventing an invasion of the US by Mexico (or some other nonsense)?
I think you have a worthy aspiration, but to put it bluntly: I trust a well curated selection of the traditional media with their trained, professional journalists way more than a couple of guys running around with their smart phones.
I find your current tagline of "disrupting the media" a) unnecessary, b) impossible, and c) just a little bit arrogant. IMO your service would be much more valuable if you set yourself up as augmenting the traditional media with first-hand accounts of people on the ground. (That I might actually be interested in.)
In short: your idea has potential, but I think you need to change the way you present yourself and address a couple of quality concerns.
This probably should be submitted as a Show HN. This post probably will not prevent you from submitting it as a Show HN because, as I understand it, you will directly submit the link.
