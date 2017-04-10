This article is not about classical negative mass or exotic matter – which would be major breakthroughs.
It is about "engineering" of the dispersion relation – wave-related phenomena that can have counter-intuitive effects at small scales where multiple waves interfere:
In this case, the "counter-intuitive" effect is that the particles appear to move the wrong way when subjected to forces, resulting in an "effective mass" with a negative sign:
The particles still have exactly the same (positive) mass, they're just moving the wrong way due to wave interference.
If you want to be super misleading... why not call it a "tractor beam"? They're applying a push force but the particle is moving towards the push.
As others have noted, the abstract for the paper correctly characterizes the phenomena as "negative effective mass". That word "effective" makes all the difference.
"Exactly what it sounds like"?? Like...antigravity?? Reads further Ugh. Clickbait.
1. gravitational mass used in Newton's Law of Gravity
2. intertial mass used in Newton's Second Law
Measurements show that these two kinds of mass properties of an object are equal (are in linear proportion) to a very high precision. This was suspected and even Newton has considered and measured this, but the first really high precision measurements were done by baron Loránd Eötvös[1].
Or do they really just assume that no one cares about the difference? I find that hard to believe.
I suppose incompetence is also a potential explanation.
I thought they did a video on the science/news cycle as well, but I can't seem to find it.
Washington State University appears to to have bypassed that process and gone straight for the misleading, click-bait title. This is disappointing because who better than the University Press themselves to try to provide as much clarity as possible. It's not like they don't have access to good sources...
Someone had already added the paper to the "Negative mass" article, so I removed it:
... And added it to the "Effective mass (solid-state physics)" article:
The bit I removed from the "Negative mass" article said:
In April 2017, researchers at Washington State University claimed to have created a fluid with negative mass inside a Bose-Einstein Condensate.
I expanded it ever so slightly to read:
In April 2017, researchers at Washington State University claimed to have created a fluid with negative effective mass inside a Bose–Einstein condensate, by engineering the dispersion relation.
Slightly awkward, but hopefully at least a slight improvement.
PS: also added a "disambiguation" thingy at the top ("For negative mass in theoretical physics, see Negative mass."), now realizing it may be of dubious utility.
and was surprised that a plausible notion of imaginary mass exists.
Tachyons are actually a great example of this. Taking the relativistic mass equation and asking "What would happen if I allowed for speeds larger than the speed of light?" Science is more a process of elimination. What does the math say? Can we observe what the math says should happen? Repeat.
Actually the idea of negative mass made me wonder if this would open the possibility for FTL space travel...Ran into a comment on the internets somewhere that said "no, because the mass is squared in the relation with energy, but the existence of imaginary masses might"
Thanks for the link.
Maybe change the title from clickbait.
And here is the preprint on arxiv.org, for those who don't have access to academia paywalls:
TL/DR: The substance in question is a Bose-Einstein condensate, which is not an ordinary "fluid" and should not be expected to be have like one. This is simply one of the counterintuitive effects of quantum mechanics showing up in an experimental setting.
You're correct that this is no ordinary fluid, but observing "negative mass" type behavior is a nice find (a theory paper about this came out just recently). There is a massive amount of work being done in this area. The Engels group did a nice job of presenting a paper that captures some of the progress in the field and the broader impacts of the work.
I must commend the article for doing a good with the PR side of things... other physicists would have done the same work and buried it in an obscure language that would have drawn zero interest.
Edit: although, it's not clear to me how significant a breakthrough this really is, compared with earlier attempts to create negative mass in a laboratory setting.
Negative-mass matter certainly fits in the category, but 'negative mass' is still a correct description.
In General Relativity, it has a specific meaning: a substance that violates one of the energy conditions (usually the weak energy condition). That's how I was using the term, since that's what's required to make an Alcubierre Drive.
> Negative-mass matter
Meaning what? If you mean the Bose-Einstein condensate referred to in the article, no, it is not "exotic matter" by the GR definition.
Negative-mass matter is matter which could fit the 'exotic matter' definition you're using, though. Not the stuff in this article.
It's what's relevant to a discussion of the Alcubierre drive, which is what the post I originally responded to in this subthread was talking about. That's why I was using the GR definition of "exotic matter", as I've already explained.
> you'll find that the term has been used in cosmology (dark matter) and quantum mechanics as well. (Everything from strings to gravitons.)
Which term? "Exotic matter" or "negative-mass matter"?
I have not seen the term "exotic matter" used for any of these things in actual science textbooks or papers. Pop science sources might use the term colloquially to refer to all kinds of things, yes, but that just makes the term useless. Science tries to use precise definitions for a reason.
I have not seen the term "negative-mass matter" used at all in science textbooks or papers except when they explain why such a thing can't exist. So I don't know what you mean by this term if you're using it in any sense other than to refer to the Bose-Einstein condensate described in the WSU paper.
So does it have negative mass, or just behave as though it has some of the priorities?
Which experiments are you referring to here?
It's an experiment designed to highlight a quirky but much less interesting quantum effect.
They're light years apart - metaphorically, if not quite literally.
Note: Also, they should look for integer/floating-point errors in the measurement code while they're at it. ;)
They wouldn't do it if it didn't work.
(1) Mass is defined by gravitational interaction with other mass, F = G m_1 m_2 / d^2 . This would mean that a negative mass, by definition, repels positive masses and attracts negative masses.
(2) Mass measures resistance to acceleration, F = m a . By this definition, a negative mass would, if you pushed on it, accelerate toward you. That seems like the start of a nasty feedback loop. But, according to gilgoomesh's comment, that's what's happening here.
