Ask HN: Is there a list of open event streams to do stream processing on?

There are curated lists of open datasets (like https://datahub.io/) for anyone to in (side) projects and/or visualizations.
I couldn't find a list of open streams of events (like https://wikitech.wikimedia.org/wiki/EventStreams or https://github.com/HackerNews/API or https://dev.twitter.com/streaming/overview ) that I could use for developing stream processing jobs.
If you know any other, please share :)
You can do it quite trivially by simply raising an event on every line read, or you can add some kind of transform to the data beforehand, etc. Whatever you need. You can obviously take this further and turn it into a service or something, but that's up to you.
Here's a simple example in C# - https://ghostbin.com/paste/bzgez