Ask HN: Is there a list of open event streams to do stream processing on?

There are curated lists of open datasets (like https://datahub.io/) for anyone to in (side) projects and/or visualizations. I couldn't find a list of open streams of events (like https://wikitech.wikimedia.org/wiki/EventStreams or https://github.com/HackerNews/API or https://dev.twitter.com/streaming/overview ) that I could use for developing stream processing jobs. If you know any other, please share :)