>> Google, conversely, has welcomed Space to its mobile marketplace, the Google Play store, Brown says. This is a signal that the search giant is ready to "give people a little more control about how they want their minds to work," he says.
No, it's a signal that Google doesn't care enough about what goes in their app store to review entries before publishing them.
Honestly, I don't care what sort of apps you make. People really should have a choice about what apps they can install. App stores create a barrier to entry for app developers that stifle creativity and expression.
But I also think it's important to tell the truth about why things are happening. This article is a PR campaign. Who even heard of Space before this?
I don't disagree that the latter sounds like a more sensible reason to reject the app, but the former is apparently a direct quote from the Apple rep.
>Ramsay Brown and his garage start-up Dopamine Labs made a habit-breaking app as well. It’s called “Space” and it creates a 12-second delay -- what Brown calls a “moment of Zen” before any social media app launches. In January, he tried to convince Apple to sell it in their App Store.
Somehow I don't think that was why his app was rejected.
OTOH the easiest way to do this would be to have the Space app help to automate creation of Safari shortcuts on the home screen (which would be called Twitter and show the correct icon), which launches a hypothetical page in Safari
like https://twitter.space.usedopamine.com which would show the pulsing animation for 12 seconds, before launching the actual Twitter.app.
60 Minutes has been played by the creator of the app.
Facebook's Groups app uses (disclaimer: as far as I can tell) an interesting technique involving saving data URIs to the home screen and then deep linking them.
It's way more likely because there isn't a public API for changing the application icon on iOS (at least until 10.3 https://developer.apple.com/reference/uikit/uiapplication/28...)
...and even when once there is a public API. It is certainly against app store rules to infringe on the trademarks of popular social network companies for what you use as your icon.
I call BS on this. Apple usually doesn't give you that precise feedback on why an app has been rejected. It seems only PR.
Anyone know of a way to accomplish this on linux?
Or maybe somehow through piehole or a similar system?
