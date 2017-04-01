You have commented in the past that poor security is often a negative externality, and the situation will not improve until something changes in the economic analysis for the manufacturers of insecure things.
Brickerbot sounds like a way of making that externality a direct cost for the manufacturers because any manufacturer selling something insecure will be driven to bankruptcy by the warrenty returns and bad reviews ("I plugged it in, and it only worked for 30 minutes. Total rubbish. Would not buy again!").
If so, shouldn't this be encouraged?
