|
|Ask HN: How do you navigate patents while learning from research
|
3 points by tempman 97 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|Say you are adding functionality to a product in an area that is heavily researched. You find research papers released from universities, research arms of commercial entities, and even papers describing how such entities implemented such functionality in their products.
Bearing in mind some of these organizations will have patented their work, is it standard practice in industry to read the papers, then search for and study the patents filed to avoid later infringing them?
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact