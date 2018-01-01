Ask HN: How to overcome the feeling of being cheated by startup founders?

Hello HN, I'd like to receive advise on my below state: Few years back, I joined a small (unknown) startup. The founders has no-prior startup experiences. Just a week after I joined them, they released DOA(dead-on-arrival) version. Their product has no quality and they can't find talent because no one willing to join their team. I took it as challenge and fixed their product with-in next 3 years. Honestly, I did a 4 person job myself for a low-end salary. When the startup acquired by billar-dollar company, I was kicked out because I refused to shoe-lick the new boss. Founder didn't even gave me a chance to explain my position, told me to 'we will start your resign process today'. I was shocked and devastated by his attitude. Everyone in the team knows my dedication towards job. I never expected this. Most of my friends said, "you got cheated by that startup". few co-workers sympathetic towards me and gave some job-referrals. I realized they don't need me anymore, because he sold his startup for millions of dollars. Other co-workers received 50k to 100k stock options after acquisition, I was left with 5k. Later, founder became serial entrepreneur and started another companies. Whenever I come across his new startup or interview stories, I'll be hugely pissed off and angry. Even though it happened years back, I'm unable to let-go the feeling for being cheated. Financially, still struggling and unable to provide better health care to family - things like this makes even hard to forget this incident. I swear to god (if there was one), without my effort - they won't have been acquired. (I can provide more details, it may reveal startup/founder info). Sometimes, when I see him on HN, I'll downvote his comment. Sadly thats the only thing I can do, vent out my anger :( Any advise how to overcome this mindset? thank you.