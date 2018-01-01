Ask HN: How to overcome the feeling of being cheated by startup founders?

|Hello HN,
I'd like to receive advise on my below state:
Few years back, I joined a small (unknown) startup. The founders has no-prior startup experiences.
Just a week after I joined them, they released DOA(dead-on-arrival) version. Their product has no quality and they can't find talent because no one willing to join their team.
I took it as challenge and fixed their product with-in next 3 years. Honestly, I did a 4 person job myself for a low-end salary. When the startup acquired by billar-dollar company, I was kicked out because I refused to shoe-lick the new boss. Founder didn't even gave me a chance to explain my position, told me to 'we will start your resign process today'. I was shocked and devastated by his attitude. Everyone in the team knows my dedication towards job. I never expected this. Most of my friends said, "you got cheated by that startup". few co-workers sympathetic
towards me and gave some job-referrals.
I realized they don't need me anymore, because he sold his startup for millions of dollars. Other co-workers received 50k to 100k stock options after acquisition, I was left with 5k.
Later, founder became serial entrepreneur and started another companies. Whenever I come across his new startup or interview stories, I'll be hugely pissed off and angry. Even though it happened years back, I'm unable to let-go the feeling for being cheated. Financially, still struggling and unable to provide better health care to family - things like this makes even hard to forget this incident. I swear to god (if there was one), without my effort - they won't have been acquired.
(I can provide more details, it may reveal startup/founder info).
Sometimes, when I see him on HN, I'll downvote his comment. Sadly thats the only thing I can do, vent out my anger :(
Any advise how to overcome this mindset? thank you.
Once you confront the object of your misery, you will be able to overcome it. And then on the way back to the car you can kill him in the parking lot