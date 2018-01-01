Ask HN: Frontend as a Service?

Here’s the question: would you see potential in a service which

a) takes care of all the configuration for HTTP, TLS, compression, caching, as well as the process of optimizing images, minifying CSS and JavaScript,

b) would allow to define a UI in a simple domain specific language, building on a library of highly optimized, standard UI components, and

c) dynamically render templates of the above by sending and receiving data in a format that is trivial to parse and output in any language, in the simplest case by connecting to a server through SSH and executing a script written in any language, or in the less simplest case by connecting to a socket or whatever else?

The point is to enable a developer with no frontend skills to spin up a VPS and start writing application logic in any language, without frameworks and server configuration, with a professional UI.