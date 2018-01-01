C# Hotspot Parallelization by Cekirdekler API (GPGPU)(multi Device)(OpenCL)

This API uses OpenCL to use all devices and apply a load-balancing algorithm to minimize latency of computations. For example, for(int i=0;i<16384;i++) array[i]=expensive_function(array[i]); can be partitioned to all OpenCL-capable devices: // use all GPUs and CPU at the same time var numberCruncher = new ClNumberCruncher(AcceleratorType.GPU|AcceleratorType.CPU, @"__kernel void acceleratedLoop(__global float *a) { int threadId=get_global_id(0); a[threadId]=pow(tanh(sqrt(cos(sin(a[threadId])))),0.3f); }"); ClArray<float> buffer = array; buffer.compute(numberCruncher,1,"acceleratedLoop",16384); // now array has computed values by 16384 workitems on different devices such as // gpus cpus igpus and fpgas you can view a quick tutorial and download binaries (for lazy developers) here: https://www.codeproject.com/Articles/1181213/Easy-OpenCL-Multiple-Device-Load-Balancing-and-Pip if you want to build the source on your computer yourself and to read a detailed wiki: https://github.com/tugrul512bit/Cekirdekler/wiki