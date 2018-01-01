|
|C# Hotspot Parallelization by Cekirdekler API (GPGPU)(multi Device)(OpenCL)
|
1 point by tugrul_hbm 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
|This API uses OpenCL to use all devices and apply a load-balancing algorithm to minimize latency of computations. For example,
can be partitioned to all OpenCL-capable devices:
for(int i=0;i<16384;i++)
array[i]=expensive_function(array[i]);
you can view a quick tutorial and download binaries (for lazy developers) here:
// use all GPUs and CPU at the same time
var numberCruncher = new ClNumberCruncher(AcceleratorType.GPU|AcceleratorType.CPU,
@"__kernel void acceleratedLoop(__global float *a)
{
int threadId=get_global_id(0);
a[threadId]=pow(tanh(sqrt(cos(sin(a[threadId])))),0.3f);
}");
ClArray<float> buffer = array;
buffer.compute(numberCruncher,1,"acceleratedLoop",16384);
// now array has computed values by 16384 workitems on different devices such as
// gpus cpus igpus and fpgas
https://www.codeproject.com/Articles/1181213/Easy-OpenCL-Multiple-Device-Load-Balancing-and-Pip
if you want to build the source on your computer yourself and to read a detailed wiki:
https://github.com/tugrul512bit/Cekirdekler/wiki
