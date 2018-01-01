Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ShedWool offers Free online staff scheduling (shedwool.com)
1 point by ShedWool 11 months ago



ShedWool is a cross platform platform for managers to schedule their staffs online with web and mobile apps, for any industry, for free. Currently in the Telluride Venture Accelerator Program, with hundreds of users, ShedWool is in open beta and getting ready to scale! Check us out, and see how we're saving companies $$.




