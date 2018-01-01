Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Uber wont answer my tickets and my account is hacked and being used
1 point by thecopy 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 12 comments
Hello,

Someone keeps using my Uber account. I cannot do anything about it. And Uber isnt answering my support tickets.

I am wondering if you have any advice on how to handle this situation. I got a message from Uber on both my phone and my mail that my Uber account email and phonenumber had been changed.

I cannot reset my password (email not recognized) and i cannot try to log in/register again (email already in use).

I created a ticket more than 24 hours ago with Uber but no response yet. I have created in total 4 tickets since this incident.

Anyone been in a similar incident?




The podcast Reply All is doing a series about this, including Uber's reluctance/inability to stop it

https://gimletmedia.com/episode/91-the-russian-passenger/

https://gimletmedia.com/episode/93-beware-all/


Yea I think heard this podcast. Basically your email password gets hacked and once they have access to your mail they reset you're uber password. Once they have access to your uber account they immediately change the email and phone number on the account.

Some Insider info, I used to be a contractor for them at corporate.

The reason support is useless is because your account has 3 identifiers the UUID (nobody knows this, it's like 16 characters), you're phone number, and email. So once those are changed support has no way to find your account and that's when you'll get the run around because support can't access any billing info and can't look you up that way.

I'd suggest looking through you're old email for a legit p/w reset or if you still have the messages from when you signed up. You might be able to find the UUID that way.

Edit: you should also tell your credit card company to block any charges from Uber until this gets cleared up.


Hi, thanks for you reply. I will try to call my bank tomorrow and check if they can do this.

But I have 2FA on my mail so i am pretty sure that they did not get access to my mail.


It doesn't have to be your email though...just any account that got hacked. A lot of people use the same p/w across multiple services. In that pod cast they were saying anytime there's a hack and account p/w's get leaked hackers will try those passwords on different services. If you used the same password anywhere else you should reset it. just to be safe, check your email on have I been pwned.

https://haveibeenpwned.com/


But if i find my UUID (i think i have) how do i communicate this to Uber?


They'll know what it is, just include it with your with your phone number and email that your account was originally associated with. Also if you have a email with that, forward it to support so you can prove your email was tied to that account.


I found mine, it was in the reply to field in an old email I had with support.


You might want to call your card-issuer and report the charges as fraudulent


Thank you just did that.


See my comment in the thread.


I got an email for Uber saying my account was accessed from Vietnam and I need to change my password. I verified if this was not a phishing attack and later went ahead and changed my password. I got my email verification though.

But I find it strange, that my account was accessed. This raises some concerns.


I was not asked to verify anything, it just got changed. :/




