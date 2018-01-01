Ask HN: Uber wont answer my tickets and my account is hacked and being used

Someone keeps using my Uber account. I cannot do anything about it. And Uber isnt answering my support tickets.

I am wondering if you have any advice on how to handle this situation. I got a message from Uber on both my phone and my mail that my Uber account email and phonenumber had been changed.

I cannot reset my password (email not recognized) and i cannot try to log in/register again (email already in use).

I created a ticket more than 24 hours ago with Uber but no response yet. I have created in total 4 tickets since this incident.

Anyone been in a similar incident?