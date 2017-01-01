Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YC Female Founders Conference 2017 (ycombinator.com)
5 points by katm 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Thanks for all the hard work that goes into outreach events like this one. What is the wisdom behind having a separate FFC? Clearly there are successful female founders, why not simply increase the number of female speakers at Startup School?




