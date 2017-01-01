Hacker News
YC Female Founders Conference 2017
ycombinator.com
katm
11 months ago
1 comment
lebanon_tn
11 months ago
Thanks for all the hard work that goes into outreach events like this one. What is the wisdom behind having a separate FFC? Clearly there are successful female founders, why not simply increase the number of female speakers at Startup School?
