Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
14 Design Patterns to Improve Your Convolutional Neural Networks (topbots.com)
24 points by stevedewald 92 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Very poorly written summary of a good paper. Feels like the author has no clue what she's writing about.

Here's the link to the paper instead: https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.00847


Some of the sources quoted in the article are actually good and worth the read. But the article itself is, ironically, convoluted. Based on the content of the article it feels as if the author is mostly a self-proclaimed expert on the topic. A quick LinkedIn check shows no meaningful credentials to substantiate any credibility to her as an authority on the matter.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: