14 Design Patterns to Improve Your Convolutional Neural Networks
24 points
by
stevedewald
85 days ago
p1esk
85 days ago
Very poorly written summary of a good paper. Feels like the author has no clue what she's writing about.
Here's the link to the paper instead:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.00847
Zerstorer
81 days ago
Some of the sources quoted in the article are actually good and worth the read. But the article itself is, ironically, convoluted. Based on the content of the article it feels as if the author is mostly a self-proclaimed expert on the topic. A quick LinkedIn check shows no meaningful credentials to substantiate any credibility to her as an authority on the matter.
