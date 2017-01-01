2. As you think about your future funding, what are you doing now? What notes have you written to yourself for the future?
1. I'd do more research into each firm and partner. I think we could have been more tactical about who we talked to; in some cases it was obvious we didn't align with the investing thesis of the firm but this was our first time and we were so excited that anyone would talk to us that we took meetings that probably weren't as valuable to the VCs as they were to us. Also there's a million things in hindsight. Also this whole process is emotionally exhausting, so I'd prepare myself more for that aspect.
2. We're building our business - launching the product, selling it, getting to clearly defined revenue goals. The big thing we're doing now is making our key indicators obvious and tracking the heck out of them. We're really, really trying to stay focussed.