Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Hollywood Manager: I Stole from Alanis Morissette and Other Clients and I'm Sorry
(
billboard.com
)
1 point
by
6stringmerc
92 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
6stringmerc
92 days ago
THR link if preferred:
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/hollywood-business-...
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/hollywood-business-...