For startups, Google[1], Amazon[2], Microsoft BizSpark[3], OVH Digital Launch Pad[4], Digital Ocean[5], have startup programs that you can apply to with varying amounts of service credit (usually expiring afer one year). (Don't write off OVH: theirs seems to be the smallest, but their stuff is by far the highest value.. 2GB instances for $3.49/month and great DDoS protection; however, their cloud dashboard takes a little time to get used to, but seems pretty powerful once into it.)
1. $20k to $100k in service credits @ Google: https://cloud.google.com/developers/startups/
2. $5k at Amazon, $15k in accelerators: https://aws.amazon.com/activate/
3. Up to $120k at Microsoft: https://bizspark.microsoft.com/
4. $500 to $100k at OVH: https://www.ovh.com/us/dlp/
5. up to $100k at Digital Ocean (not sure if this is actually launched yet -- we applied for https://userify.com but never heard back): https://www.digitalocean.com/hatch/
Does anyone know of any program, that does not require me to give any equity? So that I may join and get the Google credits?
Good to know :)
In addition, the $300 is only for expenses in excess of the "Always Free" usage limits, which covers quite a bit of stuff, including 5 gigs of cloud storage, 1 micro compute engine instance, and a terabyte of BigQuery queries per month.
(disclaimer: I work at Google)
It absolutely used to be 2 months, otherwise, my account would still be able to use those 300$ credits. But I just checked, it can't. I still have the expiration email if you want.
Building on google stuff is as risky as building on apple's.
There is another list started in 2016, 'stack-on-a-budget' [2], for "services with great free tiers for developers on a budget".
A tangentially related list is 'Public-APIs' [3], for APIs "which make their resources available for consumption."
[1] https://github.com/ripienaar/free-for-dev
[2] https://github.com/255kb/stack-on-a-budget
[3] https://github.com/abhishekbanthia/Public-APIs
There is also a surprising amount of open source projects they put out[1][2].
Disclosure: I work at IBM in the Cloud Division.
[0] https://console.ng.bluemix.net/
[1] https://github.com/ibm
[2] https://github.com/strongloop
It's a terrible approach IMO.
I was using the MobileFirst Services Starter and the documentation was not great, lots of broken links, and just very disparate - I couldn't really figure out how to piece things together. I spent a weekend pulling my hair out trying this thing before I went back to a MEAN stack on Heroku. It's entirely possible that I am the wrong client for this product, it's really difficult sifting through the IBM marketing information!
https://storywriter.amazon.com/
https://fountain.io/
I'd recommend it to anyone -- even non-technical people -- it's a shame it wasn't what became the standard, but you can export to final draft format.
Story Writer is like using a Text Editor with just enough smarts to assist with predictive Character type names and quick-to-set-up descriptions / transitions. Personally I far prefer the simplicity of Story Writer.
https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/member-offers/msdn...
Using the two of them you can have an API and database that is good enough for a lot of startups and hobby projects without paying a dime (ever).
Together they are used for Amazon Alexa skills which means hosting your Amazon Alexa skill is free for most skills.
It's actually pretty easy to use too if your use case makes sense for it.
However, if your use case does not fit what DynamoDB expects, you are better off using another DB rather than try to bend DynamoDB to your will.
> Get $200 free credit - Start free with $200 in credit, and keep going with free options.
> Try any Azure services - Explore our cloud by trying out any combination of Azure services for 30 days.
> Pay nothing at the end - We use your credit card information for identity verification, but you’ll never be charged unless you choose to subscribe.
https://cloud.google.com/free/
5GB of cloud storage, 1 free micro instance, 1TB of BigQuery queries etc.
You also get $300 credit for 12 months.
Disclaimer: I work for Google.
> 750 hours per month of Linux, RHEL, or SLES t2.micro instance usage.
(along with S3 and some other services) I think it's only free for a year though.
Other than that, they have lumberyard[1] which is a game engine, but I think there are some weird terms like you need to use AWS if you use a server[2][3].
[0] https://aws.amazon.com/free/
[1] https://aws.amazon.com/lumberyard/
[2] https://aws.amazon.com/service-terms/#57._Amazon_Lumberyard_...
[3] > 57.4 Operating Restrictions. Without our prior written consent, (a) the Lumberyard Materials (including any permitted modifications and derivatives) may only be run on computer equipment owned and operated by you or your End Users, or on AWS Services, and may not be run on any Alternate Web Service and (b) your Lumberyard Project may not read data from or write data to any Alternate Web Service. “Alternate Web Service” means any non-AWS web service that is similar to or can act as a replacement for the services listed at docs.aws.amazon.com/console/lumberyard/userguide/alternate-web-services .
https://cloudant.com
They give you $50 of service a month for free, which was way more than I ever approached.
Right now Cloudant offers a full text search. You can build that into a CouchDB on your own too, but it's an add on. I've been meaning to take a crack at installing it on a Raspberry Pi I have CouchDB 2.0 running on but I've not done it yet.
They might also have an enhanced version of the "Fauxton" DB manager. It's been awhile since I've logged into my account there so I don't recall how close in features they are now.
I think they have their own authentication routines that may have some advantages for some users.
Aside from that they make it really easy to just start using it. If you wanted to work with really big data sets Cloudant would be a pretty good option because you can skip all the DB setup work and have instant access a highly scalable platform that lets you get to right to work.
> If you wanted to work with really big data sets Cloudant would be a pretty good option because you can skip all the DB setup work and have instant access a highly scalable platform that lets you get to right to work.
I think one need to state it more clearly with cloudant you get a hosted solution SaaS, they will scale better then you, have better backups, and will be able to rebuild a view quickly, while you are deleting logs to rebuild it and struggling to get performance out of your vps.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/philanthropies/product-donat...
Reading through the sales copy, it seems to be a reasonable competitor to Heroku. They offer 3 small gears free and have a startup assistance program for those that qualify.
[0] https://www.openshift.com/pricing/index.html
https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/desktop/
