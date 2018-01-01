Other fact-checker services generally take the "position of authority" approach (which in and of itself isn't terrible, just limited in some ways). This app looks like it's striving to be more transparent about how consensus about the truthfulness of something was reached.
Other fact-checker services generally take the "position of authority" approach (which in and of itself isn't terrible, just limited in some ways). This app looks like it's striving to be more transparent about how consensus about the truthfulness of something was reached.