Furthermore, PAKEs are of relatively limited utility; in almost every situation you could use a PAKE, there is a better, more battle-tested alternative. You will be much less likely to have complete authentication bypass in your system if you use mutual TLS rather than a PAKE.
If you have to use a PAKE, use a reviewed implementation of SPAKE2. Oh wait, there aren't any. Don't use a PAKE.
For example, one implementation of SRP I looked at used 8-digit codes (e.g. 12345678) to connect new devices to a network. Eight digits was enough to prevent brute-forcing by repeatedly sending codes to the server, but not enough to prevent an attacker from MITMing the connection and brute-forcing the code offline, because the server was using a bad RNG.
I agree with you that SRP is worth avoiding.
I admittedly don't know enough about the underlying cryptography to have an educated opinion, but it seems like they put some due diligence into determining it still provided value.
https://cryptopals.com/sets/5/challenges/37
[0]: http://web.archive.org/web/20130407190430/http://chargen.mat...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Encrypted_key_exchange
The patent is expired now though.
Furthermore, PAKEs are of relatively limited utility; in almost every situation you could use a PAKE, there is a better, more battle-tested alternative. You will be much less likely to have complete authentication bypass in your system if you use mutual TLS rather than a PAKE.
If you have to use a PAKE, use a reviewed implementation of SPAKE2. Oh wait, there aren't any. Don't use a PAKE.