Show HN: Contributor Ninja – help open source projects
contributor.ninja
5 points
by
netgusto
72 days ago
africajam
72 days ago
nice project. Would you like to explain a bit about how it works?
svensauleau
65 days ago
Author here (
https://twitter.com/svensauleau
), sorry for the delay. Contributor.ninja uses a predefined list of open-source projects and fetch the beginner-friendly issues.
Currently the projects are from the JavaScript community (just added PHP btw) which I know well.
