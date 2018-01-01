Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Contributor Ninja – help open source projects (contributor.ninja)
5 points by netgusto 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



nice project. Would you like to explain a bit about how it works?


Author here (https://twitter.com/svensauleau), sorry for the delay. Contributor.ninja uses a predefined list of open-source projects and fetch the beginner-friendly issues.

Currently the projects are from the JavaScript community (just added PHP btw) which I know well.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: