Show HN: Contributor Ninja – help open source projects (contributor.ninja)
5 points by netgusto 72 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



nice project. Would you like to explain a bit about how it works?


Author here (https://twitter.com/svensauleau), sorry for the delay. Contributor.ninja uses a predefined list of open-source projects and fetch the beginner-friendly issues.

Currently the projects are from the JavaScript community (just added PHP btw) which I know well.




