Ask HN: What are the deals that Startup School companies receive?

So far, how has Startup School been for the companies? Are you finding it useful and did it live up to your expectations?
Only the first week of the course so far, but it has been good. We seem to be in a good group with a great mentor who has excellent communication skills. Had our first 'office hours' meetup this morning that went well. Really looking forward to diving in a bit more and getting some questions answered on how we can best measure KPIs and market more effectively.
Honestly, I didn't know about the bonuses from AWS etc. until my co-founder let me know today, thus my application to Amazon, which will really help us out as we run a lot of services with them already.