Ask HN: What are the deals that Startup School companies receive?
3 points by ss_throw 72 days ago
YC posted a blog post listing vaguely that AWS, GCP, Clerky, Stripe will be taking part, but what are the specific details of the deals? How much hosting credits etc.

So far, how has Startup School been for the companies? Are you finding it useful and did it live up to your expectations?




Just found out that AWS is giving a $1000 credit to each company on the current course. I just applied for it and am awaiting confirmation. Still finding out about the rest of the deals, as they will be really useful to us too.


Are you part the Startup School class? What is your company? How has the experience been so far?


Yes, got accepted into the current stream. My company is HR Partner (https://hrpartner.io).

Only the first week of the course so far, but it has been good. We seem to be in a good group with a great mentor who has excellent communication skills. Had our first 'office hours' meetup this morning that went well. Really looking forward to diving in a bit more and getting some questions answered on how we can best measure KPIs and market more effectively.

Honestly, I didn't know about the bonuses from AWS etc. until my co-founder let me know today, thus my application to Amazon, which will really help us out as we run a lot of services with them already.




