Better Way to Prevent Image Hotlinking with .htaccess
1 point
by
greatrin
72 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Sunset
72 days ago
What needs to happen is a built in setting in the most popular browsers that would always give the referrer to the server be the main domain itself.
I know there are addons for this, but this needs to come standard.
