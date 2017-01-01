Bring real BDD into your development flow with Relime

United Perfectum powered by NIX Solutions Ltd. has stated the release of Relime product for software development this year. Relime is a powerful online collaboration tool designed for the development teams that use or plan to use BDD approach. It can easily be used by all members of a development team - whether they are business or technically focused. Relime ensures mutual understanding among workgroup members including managers, developers, testers and the product owner, and helps every member to grasp the purpose of the module, without digging in the code. Based on the Behaviour Driven Development principles and Agile methods, Relime seamlessly integrates into JIRA creating an intuitive interface that is easy to use. Currently, Relime supports CucumberJVM framework however in plans to add support for all BDD frameworks. The self-hosted version will be available until the end of 2017. Pricing plans are not yet available, but Relime will have a full featured free of charge option. https://relime.it/