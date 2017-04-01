Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IEX Fader: come to the dark side – IEX promotes new dark quote fader strategy (meanderful.blogspot.com)
1 point by mhurd 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



I had no idea IEX had got so complicated. What happened to good old fashioned time precedence at price level limit order books?


Hopefully such simple days will come back with basic limit orders for all so we can comprehend and deal with the mkt beast without years of study of arcane order types just so we can place a basic trade with no disadvantage




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: