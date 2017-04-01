Hacker News
IEX Fader: come to the dark side – IEX promotes new dark quote fader strategy
mhurd
11 months ago
2 comments
osullivj
11 months ago
I had no idea IEX had got so complicated. What happened to good old fashioned time precedence at price level limit order books?
mhurd
11 months ago
Hopefully such simple days will come back with basic limit orders for all so we can comprehend and deal with the mkt beast without years of study of arcane order types just so we can place a basic trade with no disadvantage
Search: