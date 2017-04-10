> To set a reference, suppose I generate 1024 random numbers in the range [0,1024) and I sort them. This will generate a few repeated values. I want to remove them.
so, this removes all the duplicates.
And I can see why the sample data would be generated like that. If you simply generate random values then it's unlikely there will be many adjacent repeats. Sorting it ensures that there will, and by adjusting the size of array/vector and the range from which the random numbers are chosen you can control the expected number of repeats.
I also observe that his opening example - 1,1,2,3,3,3,4,0,0 - is not sorted, so the sorting really is just to give examples that are worth analysing.
So to repeat, the code only removes adjacent duplicate values.
yup. author wants to see how far can things be taken, and with simd in play, you can do approx. 1 cycle / array-op, which is an order of magnitude better than c++ std::unique.
I specially like to read other example where killing an `if` increase the performance easily. `if`s are bad!
The SIMD operations get much more speed, but here we can start a discussion about portability and maintainability. It's a trick to use only in a very special case.
Anyway, removing the consecutive duplicates of a vector is an O(N) operation, but sorting the vector is an O(N log(N)) operation. So in any real example the sorting part will be slower than the removing part. To make the whole operation quicker it's better to improve the sorting part.
It's a nice article, but hiding the slowest part of the operation under the rug is a bit misleading.