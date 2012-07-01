Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Cars Get Named (atlasobscura.com)
74 points by samclemens 71 days ago | hide | past | web | 60 comments | favorite



Any discussion of car names is incomplete without the Mazda Bongo Friendee.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mazda_Bongo#Bongo_Friendee_.28...


Or the Toyota MR2 being renamed in France because MR2 sounds like 'merdeux'[0]

[0]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_MR2#Origins


When I was at school it allegedly was 'merde' in France, i.e. s41t. In England our French isn't so good as it usually gets taught too late, in teenage years when different bits of the brain have to be used to learn the language.

So I am glad to have that finally corrected, have believed the wrong thing for decades.


...Also the Tesla model 3. This was going to be the model E, but, as per the article, Ford already had 'E'. Elon Musk wanted 'E' so the model lineup would be 'S-E-X' but had to settle for '3'.


And the Nissan Terrano: https://youtu.be/rffX5VFjAUg


My favourite is still the Hyundai Terracan.


Reminds me of Datsun. The story goes that they invited a highly paid PR consultant to visit. On arrival he was told that there is a board meeting that evening and he is expected to attend and come up with the best name for their cars. Apparently, his reply was: "that soon?"


I don't think so :)

In 1931, Dat Motorcar Co. chose to name its new small car "Datson", a name which indicated the new car's smaller size when compared to the DAT's larger vehicle already in production. When Nissan took control of DAT in 1934, the name "Datson" was changed to "Datsun", because "son" also means "loss" (損 son) in Japanese and also to honour the sun depicted in the national flag - thus the name Datsun: Dattosan (ダットサン Dattosan?).

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datsun


Reminds me of the Starion. It's a shame we're unlikely to get to the truth.

The legend has it that the Japanese team wanted it to be the Stallion, but communications to the American Marketing department were less than ideal.

http://uniquecarsandparts.com/images/car_info/large/mitsubis...

Snopes remains undecided :

http://www.snopes.com/business/misxlate/starion.asp


From that snopes article: "the “claim that the name is an amalgam of star and Orion is daft, but then this is a company that called one of its economy cars the Lettuce.”"

I had to google that, and got http://uk.complex.com/sports/2012/07/the-25-most-ridiculous-.... If that's a joke, it is taking it too far, so it just be true. => Apparently, the 'Lettuce' was a car, and they also sold the "Mitsubishi Mini Active Urban Sandal". Most cars there are Asian, so I guess this is a sign of a cultural chasm between 'the west' and 'the east'.


The consultant was German, therefore, his reply with a heavy accent was: "Dat zoon?" and thus the name was born. :-)


...and the difference between the 180B and the 200B?

20 more problems.


VWs used to be named after trade winds: Golf, Scirocco, Jetta...[1] Though now its a mixed bag.

And BMWs use a model series, engine size. 325i. = 3 series, 2.5 l engine. Unless its the sporty version then its just M+series (EG M3)

I have a honda element, I have no idea how it was named, but leads to bad jokes about being in my ______.

http://members.iinet.net.au/~felsche/Bernd/trivia/vwcars.htm...


On BMW it used to be like that but is no longer the case. A 325d is now a 2 liter engine with a larger turbo. A 340i has a 3 liter engine. And so on. They've kept the model numbering but as smaller engines gained performance and efficiency they've replaced smaller engines in larger named cars.


At least with BMW its consistent. A series number (3) followed by two numbers where a larger number represents a larger engine (30/40), followed by X if it has all wheel drive. M means performance. Series numbers increase with price. Pretty easy. Hardest part is remembering which series numbers correspond to which body styles.

Compare that to Merc. There's the C, E, and S-Class which come in Sedan, Coupe, and Roadster variants and increase in price in that order. There's the CLA which is their entry level Sedan, except they call it a Coupe. There's the CLS Sedan which is more expensive than the E but cheaper than the S, and again, is called a Coupe. Then you've got the Maybach name which means luxury, and the AMG name which means performance. Most models have an AMG trim. Add in the E wagon, the AMG GT roadster, the S and SL roadsters, and the GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, and G-Class SUVs. And the B-Class electric.


And BMW is, for the most part, encoding more into their designations. They split the 3 series into the 3 series coupes and 4 series sedans (ignore the GCs, as beautiful as they are) and for the most part the even numbers are supposed to be the coupier cars compared to the odds (see X6 vs X5).

Owning an M4 I didn't realize how often I'd have to explain this to random folks at the gas station when they wondered what the hell an M4 is when they've only seen M3s.


I get that 4 > 3, but it still surprises me that they made the 3 the coupe and the 4 the sedan.


2 is a Coupe or Convertible. 3 is a Sedan or Wagon. 4 is a Coupe, Sedan, or Convertible (though they call the Sedan a Coupe). 5 is a Sedan. 6 is a Coupe, Sedan, or Convertible. 7 is a Sedan.

There's a little method to the madness, though I don't know if this is on purpose. Odd numbers are the more "luxury" models, whereas the even numbers are the more "sporty" models. M-series models are only available on the even numbers, with the exception of the 3-series.


Sort of the other way around; 3s are 4-door by default, and 4s are two-door by default. They still make 4-door coupes (following the technical definition of a coupe, rather than the popular definition) in the 4 series, namely the GC.


Now I'm even more confused. The parent post stated this:

> "3 series coupes and 4 series sedans"

shrug


The higher the number the bigger the vehicle and the more expensive....

That's how I think of it.


Is it not the other way around?


"Shortly after, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, came an explosion in Spanish names: Eldorado, El Camino, Bronco, Cimarron, Caballero"

In the UK around this time the Cortina was the best selling car. Of course, Google Translate wasn't a thing back then.


Not as bad as the Mitsubishi Pajero.


Japanese car names are frequently funky. Makes them more interesting :)


> Chances are, you picked the alphanumeric names as the luxury cars and the name-names as mass-market cars. You did this even though there are at least two cars in there you’ve never heard of, because I just made them up.

The tagline totally ruins the effect of this. "How a jumble of numbers and letters came to convey fanciness, while cute names came to mean value." Kind of gives the game away, even if I didn't recognize any of the cars.

(As it happens, I only recognize Yaris and Fiesta. I might have guessed based on those.)


Still wouldn't matter even if they hadn't given it away in the subheadline, because the author cherry-picked the model names to support his point.


So my Citroen C3 is a luxury car. Good to know.


What the article says might hold in places where brands only cater to specific market classes, I guess.

French brands on the other hand usually go all the way from small, cheap cars to expensive executive cars, using the same naming scheme for the whole range (like from 108 to 508, C0 to C6, or Twingo to Talisman).


I think that it is (a surprise) an American point of view. For example the most popular car in communist Poland was Fiat 126p [0].

[0] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiat_126


The Renault R5 and Peugeot 206 are also all luxury cars according to this article.


They are compared to a Twingo.


Other alphanumerics that aren't luxury cars:

Ford F150, Chevy C1500, Mazda CX3

There's also monikers in the performance category that aren't models, but are alphanumeric, like Z28, GT500

And older cars, like Datsun B210, Datsun F10, Subaru XT6


Mazda's a weird one. The alphanumeric names they use in the US aren't used in Japan.

In the US, they used to use three-digit numbers for their family sedans: 323, 626, and 929. Well, they never did that in Japan: they were called Familia, Capella, and Luce/Sentia (Luce was used before 1991, Sentia after), respectively. There was also the Mazda 121 in Europe, which depending on the generation was either a rebadged Ford or came from Mazda's Japan-only Autozam marque (the Autozam Revue, specifically).

But then they rebranded in the '00s. The three-number names were replaced by single-number names joined to Mazda's own name. We now have the Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda5, and Mazda6. Well, they also rebranded their cars in Japan at the same time... but they just rebranded them to other names: they're known as the Mazda Demio, Mazda Axela, Mazda Premacy, and Mazda Atenza, respectively.


For what it's worth, the Mazda name quoted in the post you reply to does exist in Japan. http://www.mazda.co.jp/cars/cx-3/


One thing interesting is that when Lexus and Infiniti were created, the cars were all models that were already being sold in Japan under regular non-alphanumeric names.

For example, the Lexus LS400 was sold in Japan as the Toyota Celsior, and the Infiniti Q45 was sold in Japan as the Nissan President.

Toyota didn't introduce the Lexus name and alphanumeric naming to Japan until 2006.

Nissan still hasn't introduced the Infiniti name to Japan. In fact, the Infiniti G and M are still sold in Japan as the Nissan Skyline and Fuga, respectively.

Edit: And while Honda made Acura switch to alphanumeric names in the mid-90s, they never applied that to Japan, where the models are still sold as Hondas with regular names. For example, the car that's called the Acura RLX in the US is called the Honda Legend in Japan.


> Nissan still hasn't introduced the Infiniti name to Japan.

They haven't introduced the name, but they do use the logo. See, for example, what the front of the Skyline looks like: http://www2.nissan.co.jp/SKYLINE/exterior.html


What's in a name? The Japanese invented a new brand name, slapped it on the same car, and suddenly American consumers think it's luxury car. It's a textbook case of brand engineering and American consumers don't look any smarter for needing to be tricked like that.


Eh, they were luxury cars. It just wasn't in Japanese culture to use separate marques for luxury and non-luxury cars (though I guess it's changing, with Toyota bringing the Lexus name to Japan about a decade ago).

The Toyota Crown is probably Japan's most historically significant luxury car, and it's always been sold as a Toyota alongside cheaper cars like the Corolla and Yaris (fun fact: a huge chunk of Toyota's cars are named after the Crown, including both the Corolla and the Camry, plus cars that aren't too well known outside of Japan like the Corona and Carina).

Another interesting tidbit about the Japanese market: you know how American car companies used to practice badge engineering? That is, they would sell the same car under several different marques, each with its own dealer network; an example of this would be the GM's W-body cars from the 1990s where the Chevrolet Lumina, Pontiac Grand Prix, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and Buick Regal were all pretty much the same car, but different dealer networks would sell them (though Pontiac and Buick eventually merged dealer networks). Well, Japanese manufactures did that too in Japan, except they put all the badge-engineered versions under the same marque while selling them through different dealer networks! For example, Toyota has something like four different dealer networks in Japan, each one gets to sell about 1/4 of their cars, all their cars at all their dealer networks are badged as Toyotas (or at least they were until they introduced Lexus in 2006), and it's not uncommon for two different dealer networks to each get a car that's identical to the other in all but name and minor styling differences. A classic example of this is the Toyota Corolla and Toyota Sprinter. They're pretty much the same car, but they have slightly different styling, and they go to different dealer networks (fun fact: the Sprinter styling was available in the US during the '90s, badged as the Geo Prizm). With that said, Toyota has been cutting down on this lately, just like how GM has also been cutting down on their badge engineering (mostly by killing Oldsmobile and Pontiac).


Good lord, the chrome, the font, the lines on this car:

http://assets.atlasobscura.com/article_images/40992/image.jp...

What happened?


In a collision they either ripped the pedestrian to shreds, or very efficiently transferred all of the impact energy to the occupants.

Depending on if you hit a person or a wall.

Having something smooth and easily deformed mitigates both of these.


There has to be a way.


Crumple zones. And that's a good thing.


This and aerodynamics, sadly.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9703226


It's also cheaper/easier to get good manufacturing tolerances on body panels if they're all big smooth curves rather than many abrupt lines and bends.


The author states that alphanumeric names convey a lot of information and are useful. I disagree. The overwhelming majority of car shoppers are not car enthusiasts, and the naming schemes are confusing.


Many years ago, my father told me the story/joke of how the US-based marketing department at Mitsubishi had mis-heard the proposed name for the follow up to the "Colt" on a phone call from Japan.

Based on the horse theme, it seemed fairly legit. Turns out, there might even be some truth in the "Stallion" that never was!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitsubishi_Starion#Name


Though Mitsubishi did have a history with painful portmanteaux in the '80s.

The Starion was sold alongside the Cordia and Tredia. Tredia was an abbreviation of "three diamonds", the literal English translation of Mitsubishi (and note that their logo references this too). Cordia apparently was a portmanteau of "cordorite diamond".

So I can totally believe that Starion was a portmanteau of "star Orion".

Mitsu just had a really weird naming sense back then.


Reminds me of Opel Ascona (in portuguese and spanish it ressembles the word "cona" which is a very bad word for vagina).

http://www.oddee.com/item_93544.aspx


Ah, the smashing hit of the Honda "Fit" in Norway. ;)


Not knowing Norwegian but knowing Google Translate, I am guessing that it sounds similar to "fitte"


Yep. My apologies if the reference was a rude one (and it was..), however Honda's naming decision was really a textbook case of market research failure. Of course it got called the Jazz in the end, but by then it was too late.

EDIT: And on the same tangent: Musk's S3XY... which in this case was fully intentional.


Kuga means plaque in Slovenian. I imagine that is not association Ford wants me to have when I see their so-named car.


Brought to you by the makers of the "Ford Probe". That wasn't a case of missing a different meaning in a language other than their first.


I'm 90% sure this is intentional, but "kuga" is pronounced the same as "cougar" which is slang for a certain type of middle-aged woman, at whom I'm pretty certain the car is marketed.


The car predates the other term by a few decades


And not at all confusing

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Cougar


This pretty much points out to just how challenging worrying about name collisions/connotations can be. Sometimes it is a genuine issue. Other times, like the iPad for example, there may be a few titters here and there. And you'll have a few self-professed experts claiming that the company marketing really messed up.

But it's often genuinely not an issue.

Naming is a pain in the neck. I've been through it several times. And there's a huge amount of effort and no small amount of money often involved. It's hugely difficult to come up with something that is available, searchable, not confusing, works across languages, and that none of the major stakeholders especially hates.


"Aygo" means "egg" in Greek. It doesn't help that the car looks a bit like an egg too.


I once stumbled upon a page that did a quantitative analysis on car names and derived rules. I think this was it: https://xkcd.com/1571/




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: