Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
US Administration Considers Far-Reaching Steps for ‘Extreme Vetting’ (wsj.com)
3 points by bootload 71 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



"could be forced to provide cellphone contacts and social-media passwords and answer questions about their ideology,... The changes being considered could apply to visitors from America’s closest allies as well as other nations and include subjecting more visa applicants to intense security reviews. "

and

"We want to say for instance, ‘What sites do you visit? And give us your passwords,’ so that we can see what they do on the internet,” Mr. Kelly said at the February hearing. "If they don’t want to give us that information then they don’t come.'"

So you leave your phone at home, ^they^ want to peer through your public Internet? The US is becoming a very difficult place to visit even for ^closest allies^. This viewpoint is going to be really interesting in the competitive, international VC/Startup scene.


This is silly. In a tit for tat, other counties can enforce​the same. People will lose privacy, and will be subject to framing by governments, with little added security benefits




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: