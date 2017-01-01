Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
iNaturalist Competition: Fine-Grained Visual Categorization
(
github.com
)
1 point
by
sohkamyung
71 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
fgvc2017
70 days ago
Pleased to announce a new image classification dataset featuring over 5,000 different challenging natural categories - from Abaeis nicippe to Zosterops lateralis. In total there are 675,000 training and validation images and the test set will be released soon. Results will be presented at the 4th Fine-Grained Visual Categorization held at CVPR this summer. For more details please check out the competition github. Happy to answer any questions here.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: