Ninja Launcher – Curated set of services to get started with your online project
(
ninjalauncher.com
)
2 points
by
KKolos
71 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
KKolos
71 days ago
I have started many projects and needed to figure out what services to use without breaking the bank. I put together a checklist to get started. I noticed that even when following the detailed checklist each project setup is long and tedious and takes away from the momentum and excitement of working on a new idea. I created this website to reduce the barriers of working on new ideas. Let me know if you think it's interesting and useful.
