Ninja Launcher – Curated set of services to get started with your online project (ninjalauncher.com)
I have started many projects and needed to figure out what services to use without breaking the bank. I put together a checklist to get started. I noticed that even when following the detailed checklist each project setup is long and tedious and takes away from the momentum and excitement of working on a new idea. I created this website to reduce the barriers of working on new ideas. Let me know if you think it's interesting and useful.




