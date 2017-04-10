If you've read some of my previous comments on Intel, you know I'm not a fan of the company (precisely because of the nasty monopolistic behavior it tends to employ as well). But Qualcomm scares me, and it makes me wonder whether I even want them to break Intel's monopoly in the PC market, only to be abused by an even worse company.
Granted, a new monopoly isn't necessarily the only outcome, and perhaps a more ideal (but also relatively realistic) situation would be something like Intel holding 40% of the PC market (as it retreats to more profitable up-markets), AMD holding 35% of the market (thanks to Ryzen and high value/buck), and Qualcomm 25% of the market (think low-budget high-volume $100 laptops in China, India and Africa).
Anyways, read-up on the things Qualcomm has done, especially the KFTC anti-trust case against Qualcomm. I actually read through the whole pdf file from KFTC recently, but they seem to have taken all anti-trust papers down from the past three years, likely because companies like Qualcomm complained that those papers would "hurt their image". However there is still another anti-trust case paper against Qualcomm from 2012, but I haven't read that one yet.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/qualcomm-blocked-samsung-from-s...
https://www.cnet.com/news/qualcomm-hit-with-850m-fine-in-sou...
http://www.ftc.go.kr/eng/bbs.do
And then there's Qualcomm, which is truly monopolistic. They deserve each other
If you've read some of my previous comments on Intel, you know I'm not a fan of the company (precisely because of the nasty monopolistic behavior it tends to employ as well). But Qualcomm scares me, and it makes me wonder whether I even want them to break Intel's monopoly in the PC market, only to be abused by an even worse company.
Granted, a new monopoly isn't necessarily the only outcome, and perhaps a more ideal (but also relatively realistic) situation would be something like Intel holding 40% of the PC market (as it retreats to more profitable up-markets), AMD holding 35% of the market (thanks to Ryzen and high value/buck), and Qualcomm 25% of the market (think low-budget high-volume $100 laptops in China, India and Africa).
Anyways, read-up on the things Qualcomm has done, especially the KFTC anti-trust case against Qualcomm. I actually read through the whole pdf file from KFTC recently, but they seem to have taken all anti-trust papers down from the past three years, likely because companies like Qualcomm complained that those papers would "hurt their image". However there is still another anti-trust case paper against Qualcomm from 2012, but I haven't read that one yet.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/qualcomm-blocked-samsung-from-s...
https://www.cnet.com/news/qualcomm-hit-with-850m-fine-in-sou...
http://www.ftc.go.kr/eng/bbs.do