Microsoft Cuts Features from Win 10 Pro to Push Businesses to Enterprise Edition (petri.com)
3 points by walterbell 71 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Not the first time they've done this. Anyone recall them arbitrarily limiting NT Workstation to 10 connections, even though it was the same stack as NT Server?




