Microsoft Cuts Features from Win 10 Pro to Push Businesses to Enterprise Edition
petri.com
3 points
by
walterbell
71 days ago
1 comment
dantrevino
70 days ago
Not the first time they've done this. Anyone recall them arbitrarily limiting NT Workstation to 10 connections, even though it was the same stack as NT Server?
Search: