Dutch town has traffic lights on the ground because people are staring at phones (weforum.org)
2 points by walterbell 71 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Bad idea, as it gives a false sense of safety.


Could be more useful to instead place messages, such as "check the lights"




