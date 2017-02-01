Hacker News
Dutch town has traffic lights on the ground because people are staring at phones
weforum.org
gbraad
71 days ago
Bad idea, as it gives a false sense of safety.
noamhacker
71 days ago
Could be more useful to instead place messages, such as "check the lights"
