Google Hangouts History Reader
5 points by kevlai 70 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
https://kevguy.github.io/Hangout-Reader/

A website to view your Hangouts history recovered from Google Takeout. The json file is too hideous to read, this website can help a bit.

Ever since Google dismantled Hangouts and Messenger and added a couple new messaging apps (Allo, Duo, Meet and Chat) I've been worrying Hangouts won't have a future and my history may be gone, especially after my Nexus 5X broke two months ago and all my messages on Allo were gone.

I'm a junior web developer and had been trying to learn some new frameworks and libraries on my own. So the past two weeks I've been doing this project as a way to learn VueJS and Webpack. I'm sure my code may not be on a par with one may expect, so please feel free to contribute and make it better.




Coupled with it storing the data intentionally, this would make an awesome Sandstorm app. I have a lot of stuff like Google Takeout data that I wish I could both store and read on my own server.


I want to keep it simpler because I want users to use it without any worries of violation of privacy. I think once they hear the word 'server', they'll freak. This is why however much I want to add features like saving history in csv/tsv format (whatever that can organize the data), I can't...




