Google Hangouts History Reader

A website to view your Hangouts history recovered from Google Takeout. The json file is too hideous to read, this website can help a bit.

Ever since Google dismantled Hangouts and Messenger and added a couple new messaging apps (Allo, Duo, Meet and Chat) I've been worrying Hangouts won't have a future and my history may be gone, especially after my Nexus 5X broke two months ago and all my messages on Allo were gone.

I'm a junior web developer and had been trying to learn some new frameworks and libraries on my own. So the past two weeks I've been doing this project as a way to learn VueJS and Webpack. I'm sure my code may not be on a par with one may expect, so please feel free to contribute and make it better.