Started scam-free apartment rentals site and need help getting ball rolling
1 point
by
rentgene
67 days ago
If anyone has a place in LA they are looking to rent out, it would be awesome if you could put it on rentgene.com Also if you have any ideas on how I can get this out to the people, I would love to hear it!
