> If you run go test the tests will pass which validate that Levenshtein performs < 60% accuracy and closestmatch performs with > 98% accuracy.
If you've set those tests up yourself, what you mean by "accuracy" may be what your library achieves.
Your comment is also getting at a caveat: this library works better than Levenshtein for long strings (multiple words) but worse than Levenshtein for short strings (e.g. single words) as there is too much overlap in character n-grams.
[1] https://github.com/schollz/closestmatch/blob/master/closestm...
