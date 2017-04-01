Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why the viral United Airlines video kept getting deleted from Reddit (observer.com)
39 points by dilemma 29 days ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite



This article couldn't be further from the truth. Earlier today, I counted and no less than half of all submissions on /r/all were related to the United incident in one way or another. I've never seen such a saturation of reddit of a single topic that wasn't Trump related in a long time.

One single subreddit decided to remove the video and they're currently suffering a lot of shit for it but every other subreddit let the video float to the top.


I think the important takeaway for everyone involved is, "...For all of the good it did them."

Will people with a scrap of power never learn? "Any fact that needs to be disclosed should be put out now or as quickly as possible, because otherwise the bleeding will not end." (Henry Kissinger)


What a bullshit excuse, in the video that I have seen you only see someone being dragged away down the aisle of the plane. There is no explicit violence nor blood, no punches or kicks. Perhaps I haven't seen the full video though.

To me this was solely about the ad spend.


I don't understand this but this is Rule 4:

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/wiki/index#wiki_-rule_4-


That is not even the right subreddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/wiki/rules#wiki_rule_4_-_no_...


I take Reddit with a grain of salt anymore.


You used to take Reddit as the unquestioned truth?


their operations. not content


You used to take Reddit's operations as the unquestioned truth?




