That's true.. and if you followed that advice..
- You would never have started retailmenot (too dependent on Google traffic)
- You would never start Buffer and have over 10 million in annual revenue (too dependent on twitter api)
- You would never would have started Heroku and get acquired for millions (too dependent on AWS)
- You would never have started SimilarWeb and be valued at over 100 million dollars (too dependent on browser extensions and Google)
Josh Elman "How To Build On Other Platforms" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0j1NaFpEkg
But for every success, there are dozens (if not hundreds) of failures because the giant decided to brush off their shoulders.
It's a risk you just have to factor into building a business this way. And always have a ready-to-go Plan B for when that risk turns into reality.
More importantly though, the trend is that most companies relying on someone else's platform for survival are cannibalized. A few examples to the contrary don't make it a good idea.
Lots of companies make tons of money building on platforms like facebook, the iOS App Store, and so on. The question was never if that was a risk free move (nothing is), by whether the potential gain outweigh the risks.
However in the real world where there are very few product ideas that succeed, it is not a bad idea to start something that you feel has a good market, but relies on another company's platform. because the alternative is waiting decades to start a perfect idea.
... still pretty true.
It used to be a 2-person company before it was acquired. A large part, surprisingly is scale. During Black Friday to Cyber Monday, for instance, the site is hit pretty hard by all the on-line shoppers. There's also a ton of different sites they manage, of which RetailMeNot is just one (deals2buy is another, a bunch of other international sites). They also have iOS and Android apps, mobile versions of the sites and a lot of community engagement.
There's a whole department to figure out which coupons do well and which affiliates pay better than which other ones to figure out which ones to feature. There's another department to manage all the different commission rates (mostly to call those companies to pay more). There's a whole community engagement group that tries to get more users to submit coupons or more users to use the site. There's a sales department that tries to get exclusive coupons in return for featuring them. There's even customer service to deal with users that are having trouble. Finally, there's a department to acquire new properties. Also, all those international coupon sites have their own mini versions of all these departments.
You also need HR, finance, office manager, etc. The headcount goes up pretty quick. When I left it was around 400 employees. It actually hasn't grown that much in 3+ years.
It's kind of a fitting end for mostly a sham company. The business model was shaky at best, mostly just milking first page rankings all over google.
The argument that coupon codes incent buying activity is valid, but literally all this company did was be the first on google. If the actual retailer ranked ahead of RTMN for coupon searches, RTMN wouldn't be anywhere near where it is today, and retailers sales would be exactly the same.
Sites like Expedia, Wirecutter, and hundreds of other review or aggregator websites that monetize through affiliate marketing add way more value to the user than RTMN.
Anyone who got in at 21 and didn't sell at 42? They have all my sympathy.
Good example of a pivot from what I assume? was a hack for fun to a business.
Also a good example of SV style buyouts etc
Sounds like a good pivot to me.
https://delimiter.com.au/2010/12/03/90-million-payday-aussie...
So a user who was already committed to buying, and in the process of doing so, who simply checked for a coupon while going through the checkout process, would end up generating an affiliate commission for RetailMeNot even though RMN provided no value to either the customer or the merchant.
This is basically a scam that pretty much all coupon sites pull, which is why many companies ban coupon sites from joining their affiliate programs.
They usually have a webpage full of "coupon codes" offering discounts that don't exist made up, ready to add the referral link to. I remove all these sites from the program, some leave the pages up anyway.
Even coupons.com has a page for my business with several "Click to Save" buttons that do nothing. They're publicly traded as well.
*Back in the day was nearly ten years ago. Things may have changed.
I see other folks have already explained what I would call the "pop-under" approach where a new window is opened from RMN's site to the retailer in question. This is nefarious but in a slightly different way than the above.
huh so thats what happened
